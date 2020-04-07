Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: it would be unfair for the NHL to jump into the playoffs

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has stuck to a rigid routine while isolating himself with his wife.

"Wake up and eat breakfast. Exercise and eat lunch and then another workout begins. Then watch a movie or something, just free time again."

The freshman Panthers goalie can't afford to be shot by skaters during the period of self-isolation. As a result, he focuses on building strength, cardio, and stretching.

"I would say I have a good gym. I have bicycles and all the necessary equipment to be fit," said Bobrovsky. "It is not an easy time, because we don't know when we are going to play and things like that."

Bobrovsky has also been helping the South Florida community during the current coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). On March 13, the day after the season break, he donated $ 100,000 to help part-time employees at the BB,amp;T Center.

Her next project is to help South Florida health workers obtain the necessary equipment, such as N95 masks, to fight the coronavirus. He is working with the Florida Panthers Foundation when fellow Russians Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Islanders goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov are helping efforts in New York.

"I want to make sure that the first responders have the correct masks," he said. "It is good to support people with high quality needs."

Physically, Bobrovsky said he feels good. The Florida goalkeeper missed the last four games before the break due to an injury to his lower body.

"I was close to coming back," he said. "Now, it's time to make sure my body is ready to go and build on that."

It wasn't a smooth first season in Florida for Bobrovsky. After signing a seven-year contract last summer with the Panthers, he has a record of 19-19-6, an average of 3.23 goals against and a .900 saving percentage. His GAA this season is on the way to being the worst of his career and his lowest career percentage is .899.

Bobrovsky understands that this has not been the personal season he envisioned, but he hopes the team's goals can still be achieved.

"The numbers are not there and it was not an easy season for me. It was a new team, a new coach, a new environment," he said. "Everything was new. From the point of view of the team, we are planning the tiebreak and we are only three points away (in the division), so we are in the mix and everything is in our hands."

"The most important thing is the success of the team and we have the possibility of making the playoffs and that is also very important to me."

Bobrovsky added that it would be unfair for the league to immediately start the Stanley Cup playoffs considering there are still 13 games remaining in the regular season. The Panthers are currently two points behind the islanders for second place wild card in the Eastern Conference and three points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

"I think it's not really fair because we were right in the mix. We had a chance to beat them," Bobrovsky said. "The season is 82 games and then you start the playoffs. You just know where we were and you just become a playoff."