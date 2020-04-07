"Our early money can speed things up,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Microsoft co-founder and philanthropic billionaire Bill Gates says his foundation will invest billions to finance factories that will develop a vaccine to stop COVID-19.

The news comes just as a second trial of the coronavirus vaccine by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, begins testing in humans, Up News Info affiliate KIRO reported.

“Our foundation is trying to be as helpful as possible in a constructive way. And that is why I have spoken to the head of the pharmaceutical companies. We have talked to many agencies, including the CDC and the NIH, about how we work together on the vaccine and the drugs, "Gates told Anthony Mason of Up News Info This Morning last week.

The Gates Foundation has already donated $ 100 million to fight the virus. However, a vaccine, he says, is the only thing that will allow us to return to normal.

That's why in the race to develop a vaccine to fight the coronavirus, Gates said the foundation will spend billions of dollars to finance the construction of factories to develop a vaccine to fight the new virus. All this before even seeing conclusive data.

To reach the best case of getting a vaccine for the public in 18 months, Gates said companies should expand manufacturing during testing rather than afterward.

"Our early money can speed things up," he told The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. "Of all the vaccine constructions, the seven most promising, even though we will end up choosing at most two of them, we are going to finance factories for all seven, and only to avoid wasting time in series saying:" Well, what vaccine works? " And then building the factory. "

Gates acknowledged that billions of dollars will be lost on vaccines that don't work. But he said it's worth it because we don't have time to waste considering the situation the world is facing right now.