Orange County Cases Nearly 1,000; Death toll at age 15 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County officials reported 49 new cases of the new coronavirus and one more death Tuesday, bringing the county total to 931 cases and 15 deaths.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased by one from 130 on Monday to 129 on Tuesday, although the number of patients in intensive care increased from 72 to 75, the Orange County Health Agency said.

Of the 931 county cases, eight involve children ages 17 and under, 82 are ages 18 to 24, 146 are ages 25 to 34, 140 are ages 35 to 44, 376 are ages 45 to 45. -64 and 179 are 65 years or older.

Men account for just over half of the county's cases.

RELATED: Newsom: COVID-19 "Bend But Stretch,quot; Curve In California

As of Tuesday, Orange County has tested 11,307 people for COVID-19 and has enough test kits for 818 more people.

On Monday, Sheriff Don Barnes said four more inmates in OC jails have tested positive for the disease, bringing the total to nine men and one woman in custody with coronavirus.

Barnes said 19 inmates show symptoms of the virus and another 159 are in quarantine after having contact with someone who tested positive.

Sheriff officials have implemented a full quarantine in the men's and women's jails.

Last week, Barnes reported that two Orange County deputies tested positive for COVID-19 and were recovering at home. One works at Theo Lacy Jail in Orange and the other works at the Santa Ana Main Jail.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)