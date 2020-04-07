Online grocery services struggling to meet rising demand

LONDON – A pandemic that forces everyone to stay home could be the perfect time for online grocery services. In practice, they have been struggling to keep up with an increase in orders, highlighting their limited ability to respond to an unprecedented avalanche of demand.

After panic bought on grocery store shelves stripped of staples like pasta, canned goods, and toilet paper, many shoppers quickly found that online grocery delivery slots were also almost impossible to find.

"It is getting more difficult to prepare a meal," said Paul Smyth, a software engineer who lives near Manchester, England, where the online grocery industry is particularly advanced. He has been a long-time customer of the British online supermarket Ocado, but has been unable to secure a position since receiving his last delivery two weeks ago.

The problem for many delivery services is increasing staff to pick up products from stores and deliver them. But for Ocado, a state-of-the-art service that relies on warehouse robots, significantly increasing deliveries would mean a large investment in new machinery and warehouses too late to meet rising demand.

Smyth said she is starting to run out of meat and frozen products, but she wants to avoid going to a supermarket because she worries that her asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure are risk factors if she gets the new coronavirus.

"I won't panic for another week, but if I have to wait another two weeks for a delivery slot, it will be very close to the bone."

The coronavirus crisis is giving the e-commerce industry a boost, but problems in Ocado and other online grocery stores highlight how difficult it is for the industry to quickly expand online delivery.

In the USA In the US, grocery shopping had only been slowly migrating online, accounting for 3% of the retail food market, according to a report last year from Deutsche Bank.

When the crisis hit, delivery orders increased when millions of Americans stayed home. During the week of March 2, even before some cities and states imposed "stay home,quot; orders, Instacart, Amazon and Walmart grocery delivery sales increased by at least two-thirds from the previous year, according to Earnest Research. Instacart, a platform that partners with more than 25,000 stores in North America, says that orders in the past few weeks have increased 150%.

As a result, customers in New York City are waiting for days to schedule deliveries that generally take only a few hours.

In China, where the outbreak originated earlier this year, ubiquitous smartphone food apps helped millions get through months of strict blackout. Still, e-commerce giant Alibaba's supermarket chain Freshippo reportedly recruited laid-off restaurant workers for temporary staff as more customers switched to order-by-app and the average size of baskets increased in first half of February.

Britain's online grocery market, one of the world's most advanced, is estimated to account for 8.3% of all sales in 2020, according to market research firm Mintel. However, Ocado and the online weapons of brick and mortar rivals like Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda-owned Walmart were all reserved. In fairness, they prioritize slot machines for vulnerable customers.

Ocado has been a pioneer in online food shopping in the UK since 2002 with automated warehouse robots and has licensed its technology to other companies, including Kroger. That experience was not enough when your website collapsed after traffic quadrupled.

The company struggled to bring systems back to normal by disconnecting the app from its smartphone and stopping new account registrations. He temporarily blocked his website, then made all visitors wait in a virtual queue, alienating longtime users.

"It felt like they had completely abandoned customers," said Smyth, 50, who waited up to four hours online only to discover that there were no delivery slots. Ocado now has a new system for allocating spaces, but Smyth still hasn't. I had no luck and he copes with basic items from a local store.

Executive Director Melanie Smith sent an email to clients to tell them that demand increased to 10 times the normal level. His message came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new closing rules and urged people to use food delivery services.

Every time the British government announces new measures to combat the virus, he said, "we see an extraordinary increase in customers."

"No matter how hard we work, we will not have enough capacity to meet unprecedented levels of demand."

Ocado operates three warehouses where cube-shaped robots on wheels glide along vast grids, picking up soda boxes, tea bags, or apples and delivering them to "pickup stations." There, humans or robot arms gather customer orders for delivery by a fleet of vans.

The company said it handled 343,000 orders per week in the quarter ending March 1, and since then sales have doubled. Analysts point out that the main factor influencing the growth of an automated system like Ocado's is storage capacity.

"There are only so many of those warehouses that you can build," said Simon Bowler, an analyst at Numis Securities. Ocado takes up to two years to build a warehouse, so "saying today, we are going to build a new warehouse, does not solve the problem here and now." A fourth warehouse was destroyed by fire last year.

Traditional supermarkets have their own less sophisticated online operations, using people to pick items from the shelves.

That's "a little easier to flex in the face of the huge surge in demand," Bowler said: You just need to hire more people.

Companies have started to do that. British supermarket Morrison & # 39; s is hiring 2,500 additional drivers and pickers. Amazon is looking for 100,000 more employees, while Instacart plans to add 300,000 workers, more than double the number of people it has picking up and delivering groceries.

Still, Instacart workers have struggled to meet efficiency goals, as stores impose distancing rules and business increases.

Bowler said that highlights the main downside to human store pickers: They are 10-15% less profitable than robots.

Zen Soo in Beijing and Alexandra Olson in New York contributed to this story.

Follow the AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

