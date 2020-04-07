Oilers' Ken Holland: "The hope is that we will find a way to end the season."

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland was proud of the way his team played before the NHL season was halted on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Holland thought the Oilers played at a higher level in 2020 and met their goal of being in the playoffs with the calendar aimed at March. Edmonton entered the pause second in the Pacific Division.

"I think everyone was excited. If you can make it to the playoffs, we position ourselves to control our own destiny," said Holland. "We thought we were going to get to the players and then when you get to the playoffs, you never know."

In a conference call with journalists on Tuesday, Holland was also asked about the Milan Lucic-James Neal exchange. Edmonton would send his 2020 third-round pick to Calgary if Neal scores 21 goals this season. In the break, Neal stood at 19 goals. If the season does not resume, Holland believes Edmonton would regain his selection as the trade provisions did not include prorated numbers.

The Netherlands is optimistic that the season can be resumed and ended, but there is still a level of uncertainty.

"We are in a place that I don't think anyone knows, but there are certainly people around the world trying to find ways to control the pandemic," said Holland. "We are all in this together. Everyone is in this together. We are going to win the battle. It is just a matter of when and when."

First-year Oilers general manager was asked about playing neutral site games as North Dakota comes up as a possible location to host games.

"I think all the players would love the opportunity to end the season, and it's not perfect," he said. "Obviously everyone will do their best, so if we have to play hockey in July and August, we will play hockey in July and August."

"Once we get going, everyone will be excited about the opportunity to try and make some noise in the playoffs and go to a playoff race. The hope is that we will find a way to end the season."

The Netherlands is not concerned that players will have trouble returning to Edmonton if the season resumes, despite some players choosing to return to their home countries.

"I have to think that if we are getting to the point of talking about games, there are more flights and you can start moving around the country," he said.

Despite the current unknown regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Holland hopes that hockey can return.

"I am optimistic that there is enough time for us to find a solution to reclaim sports and business as we slowly begin to reclaim our world," said Holland. "I think that is what everyone expects and certainly that is what I hope."