Oilers' Colby Cave was put into a medically induced coma after suffering a brain hemorrhage

The Oilers announced Tuesday that 25-year-old forward Colby Cave was put into a medically induced coma after suffering a brain hemorrhage overnight. He was admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

"Please keep Colby and his wife Emily in your thoughts and prayers at this time," added the tweet.

Signed as a free agent not recruited by the Bruins in 2015, Cave was acquired by the Oilers out of the waivers in January 2019. Last season, the Battleford, Sask native. He spent 11 games with Edmonton and 44 games with the club's AHL team: the Bakersfield Condors – posting 24 combined points.

Mark Spector of Sportsnet reported on Twitter "Cave's condition has no links to COVID-19 – per agent,quot;.