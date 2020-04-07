Oil companies are collapsing due to coronavirus, but wind and solar power continue to grow

A few years ago, the kind of double-digit drop in oil and gas prices that the world is experiencing now due to the coronavirus pandemic could have increased the use of fossil fuels and damaged renewable energy sources such as wind farms. and solar.
That is not happening.
In fact, renewable energy sources account for almost 21 percent of the electricity the United States uses for the first time this year, up from 18 percent last year and 10 percent in 2010, according to a forecast released last week. . And while the outbreak has delayed work on some solar and wind power projects, industry executives and analysts expect the renewables business to continue to grow in 2020 and next year, even when oil, gas, and coal companies They fight financially or seek bankruptcy protection.
In many parts of the world, including California and Texas, wind turbines and solar panels now produce electricity cheaper than natural gas and coal. That has made them attractive to power companies and investors alike. It also helps that while oil prices have been cut in half since the pandemic forced most state governments to order people to stay at home, prices for natural gas and coal have not come down so much.
Even declining electricity use in recent weeks as companies halted operations could help renewables, according to analysts at Raymond James & Associates. This is because utilities, as revenues suffer, will try to get more electricity from wind and solar farms, which cost little to operate, and less from fossil fuel-fired power plants.
"Renewable energy is on a growth trajectory today that I believe will not be delayed in the long term," said Dan Reicher, founding executive director of the Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance at Stanford University and a former energy assistant. secretary in the Clinton administration. "This will be a bump on the road."
Of course, the economic slowdown caused by the fight against the coronavirus is affecting parts of the renewable energy industry as well as the rest of the economy. Companies that until recently were adding workers are laying off people and postponing investments. Among the hardest hit are the smaller companies that sell rooftop solar panels. Their orders have dropped sharply as customers postpone the facility to avoid possible contact with the virus.
Luminalt, a San Francisco-based electricity and solar energy storage company that employs 42 people, recently told most of its installers to seek unemployment benefits since the company's residential jobs, typically six a week, they have almost evaporated. Jeanine Cotter, executive director of Luminalt, told workers that the company would cover its benefits, but that there was no money to pay for them.
Half a dozen employees are installing solar energy in an affordable housing project that has kept them working, and some who run business operations are working from home. But Ms. Cotter is concerned about some installers who have joined the company through the San Francisco workforce development program and rely on weekly paychecks to make ends meet.
"Revenue has stopped," said Cotter, who helped start the business 15 years ago. "It is very confusing right now."
The Solar Energy Industries Association, a trade group, estimates that half of the 250,000 workers in the industry could lose their jobs at least temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. The association has reduced projected growth by up to a third of the more than 19 gigawatts of new solar capacity expected this year.
But independent experts, such as Wood Mackenzie, an energy research and consulting firm, say those projections could be too pessimistic. "It is still too early to call," Ravi Manghani, head of research solar energy at Wood Mackenzie. "The situation is changing daily."
His firm estimates that solar and wind power will continue to add capacity this year and next. New wind facilities could decline only about 3 percent from previous projections, in large part because wind turbines are generally erected outside urban areas, and construction has been seen by many states as an essential activity during the pandemic.
In a report last week, Raymond James analysts estimated that renewable energy sources would provide 20.7 percent of the nation's electricity this year and at least 20 percent through 2022.
Although hydroelectric plants have long helped power homes and businesses, solar and wind power emerged as the main sources of energy only in the last 15 years or so. A sharp drop in the price of solar panels has helped the industry expand. Last year, solar capacity increased 23 percent from a year earlier. It added 13.3 gigawatts, outperforming the new generation of wind and natural gas, according to industry data.
"We exploited all projections," said Caton Fenz, CEO of ConnectGen, a Houston-based developer of wind, solar and electricity storage. "We are surfing a wave for the long term," he said. "We just can't do specific things because of the pandemic, but I don't think that affects the broader trajectory."
His 22-month-old company has 3,000 megawatts, the equivalent of three large power plants, under development in 11 states. About 40 percent are wind projects, 40 percent solar, and the rest is electricity storage.
Among the company's sponsors are 547 Energy, an investment firm that specializes in renewable energy. Gabriel Alonso, who runs 547 Energy, said his company receives funding from Quantum Energy Partners, which had long been an investor in oil and natural gas.
"As an investor in clean energy, renewable energy, the fundamentals that led us to invest have not changed," said Alonso.
Even when the pandemic spread, Mr. Alonso's company won an offer last week for a new electricity project in Greece. His company will develop a wind farm in the northern Imathia and Kozani regions. The auction on Thursday was part of a larger effort by Greece to remove fossil fuel plants and replace them with renewable energy.
Many renewable companies have projects around the world and have benefited from government efforts to tackle climate change. That has helped reduce the costs of wind and solar equipment and made the industry more resilient to economic change.
Also, because developers can build wind and solar farms faster than natural gas, coal and nuclear plants, Alonso said, renewables have become more economically attractive. In tough economic times like these, he said, private equity investors like Quantum are eager to take advantage of companies that can scale quickly and start making money.
That said, solar companies in particular are concerned that the pandemic disruptions are serious enough to seek help from Congress. Lobbyists for renewable energy are asking lawmakers to make it easier for their industry to take advantage of the tax credits the government provides for wind and solar power.
Developers generally partner with banks and other financial institutions that can make more efficient use of tax credits than contractors who build renewable energy projects. Banks receive the tax credit and a portion of the project's cash flow, typically for six to 10 years.
But because demand for loans has skyrocketed as businesses across the economy struggle, banks have been less able to finance new projects, said Josh Goldstein, chief operating officer of 8minute Solar Energy, developer of large solar parks. . Officials in the solar and wind industry want Congress to streamline the process for obtaining tax credits and for the credits to be repayable so that their businesses can directly benefit.
"Their credit committees are in crisis mode," Goldstein said of the banks. "This interruption can have a particularly detrimental effect."
8minute Solar was recently forced to suspend work on the Lotus Solar Project, a 67-megawatt solar farm north of Fresno, California, that it is building for Allianz Global Investors. Authorities said it was unclear whether the job, which employed about 50 people, was considered "essential."
But when the Department of Homeland Security included electricity production in its list of essential activities last month, 8minute sent workers back to finish construction.
The solar industry expected to add more panels in 2020 than in any previous year, said Abigail Hopper, president of the Association of Solar Energy Industries. That will not happen now, but the industry is still ready to add capacity. "We believe that, in the long term, we are well positioned to outperform existing generators," said Hopper.