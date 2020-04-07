Oil companies are collapsing, but wind and solar power continue to grow

A few years ago, the kind of double-digit drop in oil and gas prices that the world is experiencing now due to the coronavirus pandemic could have increased the use of fossil fuels and damaged renewable energy sources such as wind farms. and solar.

That is not happening.

In fact, renewable energy sources account for almost 21 percent of the electricity the United States uses for the first time this year, up from 18 percent last year and 10 percent in 2010, according to a forecast released last week. . And while the outbreak has delayed work on some solar and wind power projects, industry executives and analysts expect the renewables business to continue to grow in 2020 and next year, even when oil, gas, and coal companies They fight financially or seek bankruptcy protection.

In many parts of the world, including California and Texas, wind turbines and solar panels now produce electricity cheaper than natural gas and coal. That has made them attractive to power companies and investors alike. It also helps that while oil prices have been cut in half since the pandemic forced most state governments to order people to stay at home, prices for natural gas and coal have not come down so much.

Even declining electricity use in recent weeks as companies halted operations could help renewables, according to analysts at Raymond James & Associates. This is because utilities, as revenues suffer, will try to get more electricity from wind and solar farms, which cost little to operate, and less from fossil fuel-fired power plants.