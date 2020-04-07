Offset and Reese Witherspoon make people bewildered with live Instagram

Instagram

During her session, the & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; actress and the Migos member is joined by old cars with the latter asking him to let him buy his father's 1975 Dorado.

This is surely a combination that you will not see together often. Reese witherspoon Y Make up for Many people were successfully baffled when they joined forces to hold an Instagram Live session on Monday, April 6 to talk about cars.

As the "Legally Blonde"actress and the Migos A member attached to old cars, Offset discovered that his father has a 1975 El Dorado sitting in his garage. It was then that rapper "Clout" went into commercial mode and tried to get the blonde beauty to sell him the car at an interesting price.

"Tell him to let me buy it," he said. "I'll clean it up. I'll fix it. Put on a new engine. New interior. Put on some Forgis … Put it on the road." In response, the "Big Little Lies"Star promised to" hook you ", adding:" I'm going to hook you with my dad. "

Since Reese and Offset interact is not something you will see every day, people were naturally puzzled and surprised to see the joint session. "What the hell this is random as hell," someone admitted. Meanwhile, another was surprised to see the rapper speak English correctly. "I never knew Offset could speak adequate English, wow!"

"Reese Witherspoon's slander will not be tolerated … but … this was weird as a jerk," commented another, while one individual still couldn't believe it and asked, "Lmaooo, how did this happen?" On the other hand, one more person said, "Reese Witherspoon looks like that high school teacher who all loved to hang out and talk!"

There was also someone who wrote, "Something about this feels really awkward. I can read his body language so much and it makes me feel weird hahaha." Meanwhile, someone else jokingly compared them to Snoop dogg Y Martha Stewart, who have been friends for years.