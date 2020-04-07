Off Script: Graeme Souness on how soccer can change for the better | Football news

In a special edition of Off Script, Graeme Souness describes two rule changes that she believes would revolutionize the game for the better.



















In a special edition of Off Script, Graeme Souness describes two rule changes that she believes would revolutionize soccer for the better.

When it comes to soccer, there aren't many things that Graeme Souness hasn't done or seen over the years.

Five League titles, three European Cups, three League Cups, Souness won it all, and some, during a gleaming eight-year stint in the engine room of one of England's top teams.

During his tenure as Liverpool manager, Souness was in charge when the backward pass rule was introduced in 1992, when soccer moved to combat time-wasting play and openly defensive play.

The game has moved further since then, off the field with the highest financial growth and on the field with the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), but in which direction should the game turn?

In a lengthy edition of Off Script with Patrick Davison, Souness describes two rule changes that he believes would change football for the better …

1. Any party offside to any party offside

"If you were inventing the game of soccer today and were tasked with making the game attractive, you would notice that 99 percent of soccer fans watch games to see goals."

"They are not going to see two teams cancel each other, they are not going to see the central half defend their six-yard box, they are going to see the style players, the ones who kiss the badge and celebrate with the crowd instead of their Teammates.

"If we were to start playing soccer with a clean slate, the first rule we would consider would be the offside rule. My suggestion is simple, switch from being any part of the offside player to any part of the player on the side.

"Defenders wouldn't like it, but I doubt you'll find a striker who didn't. When a striker is trying to stay on his feet, he automatically leans forward to place his body in a position where he's ready to run, while the defender is on his feet trying to catch him out of the game.

Some of the soccer wizards have accepted my ideas on how we could change the offside rule. Graeme Souness

"A change in the rule would make defenders automatically drop a little bit deeper because the advantage would be in the forwards, and that means there would be more goal action in the mouth, shots on goal and less controversy to deal with."

"There would still be marginal calls that would have to go to VAR, which is here to stay because people have invested a lot of money and time in it."

"As things stand, the current offside rule puts umpires under tremendous pressure, where a toenail, a shoulder and a couple of hairs on the head mean that a player is offside. The sense common would be to change it. "

"No supporter is happy with VAR. It takes a minute or two to make a call, nobody wants that. It is a tool to help umpires make the right decision, but ultimately it all comes down to a human making the call. called with her performance. " of the rules, and they don't always do it right.

"VAR has put them under tremendous pressure, and we have to simplify it for them, and this offside suggestion would remove much of the drama."

2. And then there were nine …

Would there be a greater emphasis on attacking football if the number of field players was reduced by one?

"The Premier League has never been more interesting to people around the world than it is today. It is seen everywhere, and with good reason because it is such an exciting sport to watch."

"But at the end of the day it is entertainment, and if you look at the state of the game now, the teams cancel each other because they are all great athletes."

"When you see a shipment, there are suddenly openings, so there is a case that reduces the number of players on a team from 11 to 10."

"I would see more attack play, more starts, players could show their skills more and, more importantly, there would be more goals."

"People said altering the rule that a goalkeeper was no longer able to pick up a pass was a big change, but we haven't looked back since then. Why would it be different?"