Odsonne Edouard does not replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal, says Charlie Nicholas | Football news





Odsonne Edouard has scored 28 goals in all competitions this year for Celtic

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard would take time to adjust to the Premier League and should not be seen as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he joined Arsenal, according to Charlie Nicholas.

Football in Scotland is currently on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, but at the time of the postponement, the Celtic striker had scored 28 goals in all competitions, bringing his score to 62 goals in his three years at the club.

Edouard is the outstanding candidate for Scottish Premier League Player of the Year, and the break from action has led to new speculation linking the 22-year-old with a move to the Premier League, with the Daily mirror reporting that he's on Arsenal's radar.

Aubameyang will enter the final year of his contract in June with Manchester United and Barcelona, ​​who is believed to be interested in the 30-year-old, but Edouard is not a similar replacement for the Gabon international, as Nicholas explains. , expert in Sky Sports. in this week's column …

Is Edouard ready for a big money move?

Edouard is a very good technical player. There have been comparisons with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. He has now been linked with Chelsea for £ 40m-50m and looks back on the balance sheet of what Edouard has compared to Dembele.

Dembele is a more aggressive character and is better up in the air, while Edouard is a more relaxed individual. He is good with both feet and is 6 feet 1 inch so aerial that he could be a threat. But he doesn't really play that way.

He's going to score some headers because his physicality is good, but it's more about a link game, putting the ball at his feet, converting the defenders. He will run behind the defenders shoulder.

Of course, he could make it to the Premier League, but he would need to be playing in a team structure that has a lot of ball. At Celtic, they have it 75-80 percent of the time. That is why it has become such a marketed product.

He has had his best goal season and has scored quite a few in Europe, so he is not just judging on his own in Scottish football. In the past six months, we've seen defenders have tried to get in shape by kicking him, we've seen him start reacting in a good way.

Before, it could go away for 20 to 25 minutes, but now when that happens, it gets agitated and strains even more. As a result, he has become Celtic's key player and best at a distance. He will leave Celtic.

Some people suggest that he will stay next season when Celtic searches for 10 titles in a row. People in the north are so bogged down by that, but Edouard is now coming to the side of his career at age 22 where, like Dembele, he will be looking at who is interested in signing it.

You are in a position where you can take your time with this. Recently, there have been ties to Borussia Dortmund and they have come back saying he is not ready for them right now because they have Erling Haaland, but he has also been marked as a potential Arsenal player.

Would it be suitable for Arsenal?

He certainly could play for Arsenal because the way they play, his style would be more than adequate for him. The problem is getting it right if he's ready right now, playing every week for Arsenal compared to who's already there. I'm a huge fan of Alexandre Lacazette, and Edouard has quite a bit of Lacazette flair in his game.

He certainly wouldn't come to England immediately and score 20 to 25 goals in one season unless Arsenal finds renewed belief and hit the whole team. It has potential, absolutely, but I am not convinced that they will buy it. The reason is that in Scotland Celtic is evaluating him as a £ 40 million player.

This will come down to what Edouard wants. If he wants to go, he will go. Celtic will take the cash instead of having a player who is not committed to the cause because historically that is what they have done, with Dembele, Virgil van Dijk and Kieran Tierney.

You have to go to the side that plays it. You can play with a partner and you can play alone, but you must play on a team that will give you a lot of service. If you play for a team that sometimes gets 40 percent possession, it will be very difficult for you to adjust.

His attitude has improved enough to tell me that he will become a top player, but I'm not too convinced that teams see him as a £ 40 million player. But the current market, with the coronavirus likely affecting player value, will play a crucial role.

Although the big clubs have a lot of money, it has been invested. Soccer will have to be kicked in the short term, financially, and many clubs will re-evaluate their transfer budgets. Clubs may have to accept what they have in many cases, and only spend sparingly. The moment could jeopardize any movement.

Would it be a replacement for Aubameyang?

There has been a lot of talk that Aubameyang was sold, but Edouard would not be the answer. He plays differently, more like Lacazette. Aubameyang is about rhythm and movement. Although he likes to play role No. 9, he doesn't do it like Edouard could. Similarly, Edouard was unable to play in Aubameyang's left position.

He wants to be the key figurehead of the team as the link man through the middle. For that reason, I don't see Arsenal targeting him as a replacement for Aubameyang. Arsenal is in a horrible position when it comes to settling Aubameyang's contract offer. Barcelona and Real Madrid have been mentioned and they have the funds to buy it.

Edouard is too similar to Lacazette, and if he had to move he paints a different picture. Edouard would then fit into Arsenal's team as No. 9. You would still need to give him time as he hasn't been playing against Premier League quality every week.

Could Tierney play a role in any movement?

If Arsenal is really interested in Edouard, it would be a crazy scenario if Mikel Arteta and his staff weren't questioning Tierney about the player's qualities. When Tierney is in shape, he is a great attacker. He could see Edouard's movement, and he could punch balls into his feet.

He received many assists for Edouard during his time at Celtic, knows the quality of the player and has improved this season.

Would it be brought based on the link that worked before? No, that would not be the case because we have yet to see Tierney for a significant period of time due to injuries. But they would undoubtedly ask him about his character and what motivates him.

The fact of the matter is whether he would have a fair value of £ 40 million for Arsenal. The only way for me to do that would be if Lacazette or Aubameyang left.

Would you do better elsewhere in the Premier League?

I just don't think Arsenal can afford to let Aubameyang's contract run out, so they will have to renew it. Despite that, I don't see Edouard's bond with Arsenal materializing, but I could certainly see him moving into the Premier League.

It could be more suitable for Everton if they build their team the right way. I've seen them quite a lot this season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a purple patch but Edouard is a better technical player. It has more of it than Calvert-Lewin and I have no doubt that it would be a good purchase for someone.