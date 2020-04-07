Now you can go through a virtual yoga class with & # 39; Om Gal & # 39; Rebecca Pacheco

Rebecca Pacheco will tell you that she is not the type of yoga teacher "to overlook things or ignore hard feelings." And now, with a global public health crisis on everyone's brain, the local instructor hopes to provide a moment of calm.

"Given the unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in, feeling anxious is a very humane and understandable response," he said. "I'm not going to pretend that doesn't exist, it's just that I want to help people remember the tools they have to cope."

Last month, Pacheco began offering near-night meditations through Instagram Live, each lasting approximately 20 minutes. Then last week, after a torrent of requests from students and followers, the author of "Do Your Om Thing,quot; learned Zoom and launched "Yoga with Rebecca," a weekly live yoga class on the platform.

The hour-long Vinyasa practice takes place on Fridays at 2 p.m. and it costs $ 15 to join. The first class, on April 3, was capped at 100 seats and sold out in 36 hours. Participants tuned in around Massachusetts, as well as California, New York, Germany, and the Netherlands. The number of seats per class has increased since then.

"Right now it is a valuable way for people to be together and for people to do something healthy for their bodies and minds," said Pacheco.

The class is designed for all levels, and all you need to participate is an open space and a Zoom-capable computer or phone. Tickets for this Friday are available at he event website.