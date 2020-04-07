North Texas Food Bank employees test positive – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLa136ad277cd4ad45f75eb3f57e233e5a75%

– The North Texas Food Bank said Tuesday that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

This employee is a member of the Food Bank transportation team.

The infected employee was last at the site on Friday, March 27 and has been quarantined since Saturday, March 28.

The Food Bank said it is also notifying third parties that they may have been in contact with this person.

“Our hearts go out to this employee, a member of the NTFB family, and we wish this individual a speedy recovery. We are in close communication with the employee and their family, working to ensure a safe recovery and a smooth transition back to work at the right time, ”the food bank said on its blog.

"The health and safety of our employees and the community we serve is our top priority," said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Our team at the Food Bank is a family. We pray for this team member and wish them a speedy recovery. They have been asked to be quarantined based on CDC recommendations. We are fortunate to have processes to disinfect our spaces regularly, and thanks to this effort, we will not need to close our warehouse. "

The NTFB is following CDC guidelines to protect our employees and those we serve. We remain open and fully operational to meet the growing need for food assistance in the region.

The Food Bank has the following security procedures:

Facility equipment constantly disinfects surfaces such as break rooms, door handles, and other high-contact spaces with products approved to combat the spread of the virus.

All teams working on the production floor are asked to wash their hands regularly and practice social distancing.

Employees and members of the Texas National Guard will have their temperature controlled before starting work as soon as our temperature scanners arrive.

All staff are required to wear face masks or covers when they are in the same workspace as others.

Hand sanitizer is available and in use throughout the production floor, and disinfection kits are available to external food bank personnel, including drivers.

Employees in our warehouse have implemented three shifts 24 hours a day to further limit employee exposure.

The Food Bank has changed its method of distribution to a drive-thru model to limit contact between staff and the public.

“Know that the Food Bank is doing everything possible to ensure a safe work environment for our team, which now includes more than 250 National Guard members. Thanks to increased cleaning procedures and accessible products for employees at our facilities in recent weeks, we can continue our important work, ”said the Food Bank on its blog.

. ”Our transportation team may see some interruptions when we ask people who contacted this employee to quarantine with great caution. Our team is also working to limit contact between our logistics team and members of the public. "

