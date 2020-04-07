No decision on NBA season until at least May, says commissioner Adam Silver | NBA News

The NBA does not expect to have a decision on the status of the 2019-20 season until at least May, Commissioner Adam Silver said Monday.

During a 29-minute video interview with TNT's Ernie Johnson, Silver was asked if he had a clearer idea of ​​when the league could return from his hiatus, which started on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The short answer is no," said Silver. "Essentially, what I said to my friends over the last week is that we should accept that, at least during the month of April, we will not be in a position to make decisions. And I don't think that is necessarily means that on May 1 we will be "

Silver said the league initially began exposing several specific scenarios for a possible return, but the uncertainty of the pandemic caused too many moving parts.















1:00



2020 NBA Together, with Carmelo Anthony, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard.



"What I have learned in the past few weeks is that we have too little information to be able to make those kinds of projections," Silver said.

All options, including a canceled season, a shorter season that jumps to the playoffs or ends the entire scheduled roster, are on the table.

The regular season had about a month left when it was suspended, and the playoffs usually take about two months to complete. The 2020-21 regular season would generally start in October, although Silver acknowledged that it could also be affected.

ESPN reported Monday that the NBA is analyzing various COVID-19 tests that would provide results in a matter of minutes, which could help remove a major hurdle to return to play.

















6:01



This week, Thibaut Courtois faces Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku in NBA2K20. You can see the full version on the Sky Sports YouTube page.



During his interview, Silver also shed light on a Saturday conference call in which he and other commissioners from America's top sports leagues spoke to President Donald Trump. He said Trump wanted to express hope that the sport can help inspire the country while fighting the virus.

"It wasn't just an exhilarating talk," Silver said, "but I think it was a reminder of what sport means to Americans, to our culture in particular."

Trump told reporters on Saturday, not long after the conference call, that he would like to see sports in action with fans who attended in August, though he declined to commit to that timeline.

















3:26



Check out the best plays by Derrick Rose in the NBA this season.



Silver added that the NBA, which was the first major sports league in the United States to close due to the virus, hopes to help set the pace for breaking out of the current lockdown.

"We would love to be part of the movement to restart the economy," he said. "Of course, that cannot in any way compromise security."

"I want the fans to return to the arenas. Whenever we are ready. As soon as we can, obviously. The fans want to return. They want to see basketball, baseball, soccer and hockey."

Meanwhile, the NBA sent a memo to teams on Monday setting the rules for meeting with prospects, according to multiple media reports.

Teams will be allowed up to four hours of virtual interviews with a player, but there will be no in-person meetings of any kind until further notice.