Nina Dobrev and Shaun White heat up dating buzz with an overnight stay

Two weeks after being seen enjoying a bike ride together with the former star of & # 39; The Vampire Diaries & # 39 ;, the Olympic snowboard champion is caught on camera leaving her home.

Romance seems to be really blossoming between Nina Dobrev Y Shaun white amid the coronavirus pandemic. Weeks after being seen riding a bike ride together in Malibu, California, the Elena Gilbert of "The Vampire Diaries"and the Olympic snowboard champion calmed his dating rumors with an overnight stay.

On Monday morning, April 6, Shaun, 33, was photographed leaving Nina, 31, in Los Angeles. In the paparazzi photos making their way online, he could be seen wearing a black shirt with a matching pair of pants. Keeping a low profile, he donned a blue baseball cap while taking precautions against COVID-19 by donning an N95 mask.

Later, Nina herself was captured on her doorstep in casual attire. First "Degrassi: the next generation"The actress wore a white knit sweater and ripped jeans with a pair of black leather boots. She completed her look with a dark beanie and round sunglasses. Letting her natural beauty shine, she combed her hair.

Shaun and Nina first sparked dating rumors when they saw them together on a rainy day in Malibu on March 22. For the excursion, he wore a long-sleeved white shirt while holding his Maverick dog in his arms. Meanwhile, she donned a black quilted jacket as she pedaled alongside the snowboarder.

At the time, the two were reported to have "spent a lot of time together recently." A source told E! News, "Their relationship doesn't have an official title right now, but that's pretty normal for Nina. Shaun is a departure from the previous guys Nina has been with."

Noting that the "Flatliners"Star" is very private about her romantic life, "the source continued," she is very careful about posting photos together because she wants to relax in things naturally and organically. "