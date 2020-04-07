Nick Cannon's new daytime talk show to premiere in September

Nick Cannon will officially debut his new talk show this fall, according to a new report. Program distributor Debmar-Mercury confirmed this week that the nationally syndicated program titled Nick Cannon will launch on September 21.

Variety He reports that Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury partnered with Cannon's Ncredible Entertainment to produce the comedy talk show that will include celebrity interviews and pop culture coverage.

The show was officially authorized to launch in the fall and the syndicated series will cover approximately 90 percent of American television homes. It has already been picked up by numerous station groups, including CBS, Fox, Sinclair, Meredith, Hearst, Nexstar, and Tegna.

The announcement of the September release indicates that everyone involved is confident that the show will be able to start filming episodes in the summer.

"It has been exciting going through this process, and seeing the broad support the program has received and the milestones we have achieved is mind-blowing," Cannon said in a statement. "We are preparing to offer an unmissable program and I am looking forward to coming to you on your television this fall."

Debmar-Mercury believes Cannon's story as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Showas well as his presentations on The masked singer Y Wild ‘N OutMake him the perfect candidate to host your own daily talk show.

Company co-chairs Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a statement that authorizations to Nick Cannon they're on the rise because their station mates are "hungry,quot; for "growing, versatile, and dynamic,quot; talent like Cannon.

They added that Nick Cannon's lighthearted style quickly wins over viewers and provides them with a much-needed escape from the world. Bernstein and Marcus explained that many have asked why they skipped the test programs and the answer is that it was not necessary.

"It is obvious to anyone who has seen Nick's guest presenter for Wendy Williams last year how much he likes to talk during the day and, based on fan reaction, how much they love him," said Bernstein and Marcus.

Nick Cannon is currently hosting Season 3 of The masked singer, which airs on Wednesday nights on Fox.



