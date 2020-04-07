Nick Cannon presents a new documentary about Dr. Sebi

We all know that Nick Cannon is a man of many talents. Between his radio show, his TV show, his upcoming talk show, being a parent, actor, and music producer, it seems like Nick has his plate full all the time. Yet despite his busy schedule, nearly a year to the date of Nipsey Hussle's passing, he reveals a preview of his upcoming documentary about a legendary Honduran doctor and researcher, Dr. Sebi. The film itself was inspired by Nipsey, as he often spoke about Dr. Sebi's findings during radio shows and other interviews.

Nick simply captioned the video with a short message, saying, "As promised … #THEMARATHONCONTUNES." The documentary is called "Strong Enemies: Dr. Sebi's Untold Case,quot;. The documentary trailer begins with Nipsey Hussle talking about a possible cure for AIDS. A topic that Dr. Sebi was very public about. In his investigation, he claimed that he had cured 13 different AIDS patients and also claimed that he had found many ways to treat other incurable diseases.

Watch the documentary trailer below:

Nick has quietly reunited with Dr. Sebi's family, visiting doctors and receiving testimonies from other celebrities. As of now there is no information on an official release date for the documentary, but the trailer has only sparked a huge online debate and a call to action to protect Nick Cannon at all costs!

After viewing the Roommates trailer, are you interested in seeing what Nick has in store? Let us know! Also, do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!