NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Raises Chances of NHL Not Completing Regular Season – Up News Info

For the first time since he suspended the game four weeks ago, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday raised the possibility of not completing the regular season in order to squeeze in time to award the Stanley Cup.

Bettman also acknowledged during an interview with NBCSN that the league is considering having games played on neutral sites in case not all teams can enter their local courts.

Bettman, however, emphasized that these are some of the countless options that are considered undetermined because it will take at least two more weeks to get a clearer idea of ​​how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the league's 31 markets.

"We are looking at all the options. Nothing has been ruled out. Nothing has been ruled out," Bettman said during the interview broadcast by the league's US broadcast partner.

"The best and easiest thing would be if at some point we could complete the regular season and then make the playoffs like we normally do," he said. “We understand that it may not be possible. And that is why we are considering all the imaginable alternatives to face any eventuality. "

Bettman had not previously raised the possibility of shortening the regular season, which was halted on March 12 with 189 games remaining.

The 16-team playoffs were slated to open on Wednesday, though they probably won't start until the end of June, at the earliest, and could extend into August and possibly September.

NHL players have been asked to quarantine until April 15, a date that has already been delayed twice and is expected to move again. The number of NHL players who tested positive for COVID-19 increased to eight on Tuesday when the league announced that a third Colorado Avalanche player tested positive, joining five members of the Ottawa Senators.

The season was suspended with teams playing an uneven number of games and with hotly contested races at each of the two conferences.

The NHL has not set a firm deadline on when the playoffs could begin. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, however, acknowledged in an email to The Associated Press that the league will eventually have to set "some last possible day,quot; so as not to interrupt the start of the next season.

"It is nothing that we are close to establishing at the moment," he wrote.

Florida Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky said it would be unfair for the NHL to abandon the remainder of the regular season.

"There are a lot of games (on the left) and we are right in the mix, and we have a chance to be there," Bobrovsky said. "The season is 82 games and then the playoffs. So you can't just cut where we are and jump right into the playoffs. "

The possibility of playing in neutral sites is being considered because the pandemic is affecting regions at different times. North Dakota, among a handful of states with no orders to stay home, was cited as a potential site because the state is not densely populated and the University of North Dakota has an NHL-caliber facility.

Buffalo has also been discussed because the Sabers, which are out of the question, have a two-track practice facility connected to its downtown arena and a hotel with more than 200 rooms.

Boston defender Torey Krug urged the NHL to take a patient approach.

"Look, we all want to play again," said Krug.

"If we have a chance to play again, let's be safe and smart," he added. "No one wants to go back to a situation where we put a group of people in one area, and suddenly this takes off again."

Bettman sees the potential of games being played in the summer and does not expect the ability to maintain NHL caliber ice caps to be an issue due to the league's modern air-conditioned facilities.