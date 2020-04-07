Newsom still anticipates coronavirus surge in mid-May – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLa641b8b7c62f5e0a6af7c0aefd5e780575%

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Governor Gavin Newsom is holding on to a mid-May projection for when the COVID-19 outbreak will peak in California, continued efforts to stock hospital beds and protective gear for workers in health, even as a new analysis suggests The spread of the virus may be declining earlier.

While confirmed cases and deaths continue to rise in California, the rate of hospitalizations and intensive care placements, a key indicator of the resources the state needs, has increased more slowly. Both were up less than 5% over the weekend. It was enough for Newsom to feel comfortable lending 500 fans to other states.

Newsom on Monday gave its update on virus efforts at the Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento as workers prepared 400 hospital beds. It is part of a plan to add an additional 66,000 hospital beds and 10,000 ventilators.

A new analysis by the University of Washington, which state officials are using to report their work, projects that California will see an earlier and lower spike in deaths and needed hospital resources. The statistical model that is updated daily for all 50 states was developed to help hospitals and health systems prepare for the increase and is a tool for many government officials.

School researchers say California will have an excess of hospital beds, intensive care space and ventilators when the need for those resources peaks on April 14. The university forecasts the highest daily death toll on April 17 and 1,783 overall, compared to more than 5,000 last week.

Newsom said the state forecast shows that the "stay home,quot; restrictions are proving successful.

"This allows us to do the kinds of things that frankly some other parts of this country couldn't do because they were overwhelmed," he said. “Only in ICU and hospitalizations, two more critical numbers from our perspective, that growth has been constant. And if you extend that, we are looking for a path to May before reaching its peak. ”

The University of Washington says the most optimistic picture for California and the country is due to steps taken to prevent people from spreading the disease.

"The trajectory of the pandemic will change, and dramatically for the worse, if people relax in social distancing or relax with other precautions," said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the University's Institute of Health Metrics and Assessment from Washington. Medicine School.

Two weeks ago, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said his city was only six or 12 days away from the kind of devastating wave that affects New York City. He told The Associated Press on Monday that he expects to see a spike in the number of deaths in two to five weeks.

He said the data shows that the number of cases in Los Angeles County, the largest in the country with approximately 10 million residents, continues to rise, but at a slower rate. Two weeks ago, the number rose to an average of 27% per day, while last week it dropped to 18%.

"I am encouraged that the first steps we take appear to be showing good signs of slowing down this rate of increase," he said.

But "the projections are quite fragile," he warned. "You can change an input just a little bit, and suddenly see the numbers skyrocket or drop enormously."

Los Angeles County has about a third of the approximately 15,400 virus cases in California. The state recorded at least 359 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus is spread by coughing and sneezing, and for most people it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Local governments are taking increasingly strident measures to keep people at home and better protect others when they go out. Last weekend, Riverside County ordered everything