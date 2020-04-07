Newly Licensed Livermore Nurse Deployed to New York to Join "War on Coronavirus,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

LIVERMORE (KPIX) – She just got her nursing license and Tia Buxton is already heading to New York.

With the help of her daughter and husband, Buxton is packing, getting ready. She is a new nurse and received her license just twelve days ago.

"I want to help!" Buxton says "I know there are a lot of people in New York suffering and the nurses and doctors are very tired and need relief and they are very happy to see people come and help."

Buxton responded to an announcement by Krucial Staffing, a nursing recruitment agency that brings together and deploys qualified medical personnel across the country. She says they are sending 550 people to New York.

"I think they will probably send us to the ICU or ER." Definitely take care of Covid positive patients, "he said.

Vamsee Buxton, Buxton's husband, is concerned, but supports him.

"I'm going to miss her a lot," he said. "But, uh, this is like a war display, almost, you know, so I think it feels like a war because we are fighting this war on the virus."

Buxton's call came so fast that he didn't even have enough scrubs, until people started dropping them off at his front door.

She departs at midnight Monday from the San Francisco International Airport.