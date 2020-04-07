Newcastle United: Martin Tyler shares his memories of St James Park | Football news







Martin Tyler doesn't like the numbers on the back of the famous black and white shirts!

At a time when the soccer fields have closed, we have asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favorite facts and memories from the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In part 13 of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Soccer takes us on a virtual tour of Newcastle United's St James Park with memories of starring in a movie and Philippe Albert's legendary goal.

St James & # 39; Park: how do I get there

By train I used to fly from Heathrow to Newcastle, but flight times rarely matched or planes were full. Newcastle station is only a 15 minute walk from the ground, making the railway the best option.

What is it like to comment there?

This is another reason that has undergone changes for the stations. When the Milburn Stand was rebuilt in 2000, the portico was moved further away from the court, but I think I speak for all my colleagues when I say that the only real problem when you work there is the design of the numbers on the back of the Shirts. Newcastle.

Printing them on black and white stripes makes them very difficult to distinguish, whatever the color. However, the commenter observed with eagle eyes, those numbers are vital for identification when a fraction of a second call is needed.

In the past, there was a white patch on the back of the shirt that made the numbers much clearer, but for leisure wear, and it seems like all Newcastle fans have a replica shirt, it's not that great. , And I respect it.

Did you know

This seasonal shutdown should remind older Newcastle fans of the winter football loss known as "The Big Freeze,quot;. There was no soccer at St James & # 39; Park between December 15, 1962 and March 9, 1963, due to the frozen field.

My most remarkable memory of St James Park

Philippe Albert celebrates his goal in Newcastle's 5-0 victory over Manchester United in October 1996

Newcastle was not in the first season of the Premier League, but under Kevin Keegan they won promotion that year and took the second Premier League campaign by storm, finishing third. With their offensive football brand, they became known as The Entertainers. The following season, they finished sixth and then, after a tremendous battle, they moved up to Manchester United.

That rivalry was tested at the 1996 Charity Shield, which Alex Ferguson's team won 4-0. The pain of that Wembley loss was a motivation in itself for the Newcastle team, as the two United met in the Premier League at St James & # 39; Park the following October.

At Sky Sports, our Super Sunday tag sounded true but only to United, as Newcastle won 5-0. They were like possessed men, even though defender Darren Peacock's first goal and the third, a powerful header from Les Ferdinand that hit the bottom of the bar twice, only passed the line.

David Ginola made us look for superlatives with a shot that beat Peter Schmeichel. Alan Shearer, who carried the fire of the fans in his own heart, also participated in the act.

Something extra special was needed to top it off and Belgian defender Philippe Albert provided it by seeing Peter Schmeichel out of his line and jumping the ball on him from 25 yards. A delicious goal! I often see Philippe, who works for Belgian television, and you can imagine what quickly becomes the topic of conversation.

Apparently Sir John Hall, who was running Newcastle at the time, said proudly in the final whistle: "You have seen the champions today."

He was correct. Manchester United finished seven points clear! Newcastle finished second again.

Kevin Keegan described the 5-0 success as his best day in management, but by the following January, he was gone. If you were to get trophies to please the crowd alone, your Newcastle would have had a stack.

What I like about St James Park

In 2005, I was asked to appear as myself in the movie & # 39; Goal & # 39; And all my scenes were filmed on the floor, even the ones where I was supposed to be in a different stadium.

It is the only place where I have appeared in a movie so you can understand why I LIKE THIS LAND!

