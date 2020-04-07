New study says coronavirus can survive up to 7 days with a face mask – BGR

A pair of new coronavirus studies looking at the virus's ability to survive on different surfaces reveals that traces of SARS-CoV-2 were found in face masks up to seven days after contamination.

The COVID-19 virus can survive from a few hours to a few days on different surfaces under normal conditions of temperature and humidity.

Studies have shown that disinfectants, soap, and heat will help kill the virus.

After some comments on the matter that was likely caused by the widespread shortage of medical masks, the CDC finally changed its mind about the use of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The official advice is that you should use facial protection that you can do with household items instead of accumulating surgical masks and N95 respirators. Those on the front line fighting the new coronavirus should have the former, including doctors, nurses, response personnel, and anyone else who takes care of patients on a regular basis. We've already shown you some tips for using coronavirus masks safely, and we've provided you with a guide on how to make your own coronavirus mask from easy-to-find materials – you don't even have to sew.

More importantly, we told you not to let your guard down just because you are protecting your nose and mouth with a cloth or even a real mask. First of all, that physical barrier doesn't come with a 100% guarantee that you won't get the virus. Second, you should not stop practicing social distancing and proper hygiene because you have a mask on. To further reinforce that idea, we now have two different studies that looked at the survivability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Interestingly, one of them found traces of the microorganism for up to seven days in a mask.

A study in mid-March told us that the new virus can be found for up to three hours in the air and can live for up to three days in plastic and stainless steel. CDC then found traces of the virus inside one of the cruises harboring COVID-19 patients in quarantine 17 days after they left. That doesn't mean the virus is infectious after so long, but the finding shows why SARS-CoV-2 is so dangerous.

Published in The lancet In early April, a new study from the University of Hong Kong looked at the stability of the virus in various settings. This is the study that says that "a detectable level of infectious virus could still be present in the outer layer of a surgical mask on day 7." This detail alone should remind you to always dispose of disposable masks and wash the reusable ones you make at home every time you wear one. Also, it is essential to avoid touching the mask and touching your face while wearing it.

Here are other findings from the study:

the virus is highly stable at 4 ° C / 39.2 ° F but is heat sensitive

virus inactivates in just 5 minutes at 70 ° C / 158 ° F

print and paper: virus dies after 3 hours (22 ° C / 71.6 ° F and 65% humidity)

wood and cloth: virus dies after 2 days (22 ° C / 71.6 ° F and 65% humidity)

glass and banknotes: virus dies after 4 days (22 ° C / 71.6 ° F and 65% humidity)

stainless steel and plastic: virus dies after 7 days (22 ° C / 71.6 ° F and 65% humidity)

The study found that the virus is extremely stable over a wide range of pH values ​​(3-10), but that it dies when disinfected. "With the exception of a 5-minute incubation with hand soap, no infectious virus could be detected after a 5-minute incubation at room temperature,quot; (22 ° C / 71.6 ° F), according to the study.

In other words, it is essential to keep common surfaces clean, wash the clothes you wear outside, and maintain proper hygiene. Also, keep washing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds when handling items you have brought from outside your home.

Conversely, exposure to heat will kill the virus, which is a critical food detail, one we've covered before. The heated food will have no trace of the virus, although eating traces of SARS-CoV-2 is not even likely to infect it.

A similar study by the CDC in China focused on the virus's sensitivity to warming and UV radiation:

The results showed that the SARS coronavirus in the test condition could survive in serum, diluted sputum 1:20 and faeces for at least 96 h, while it could remain alive in the urine for at least 72 h with a low level of infectivity. . Survival skills on the surfaces of eight different materials and in water were quite comparable, revealing a reduction in infectivity after 72 to 96 h of exposure. Viruses were stable at (4 ° C / 39.2 ° F), at room temperature (20 ° C / 68 ° F) and at (37 ° C / 98.6 ° F) for at least 2 h without a noticeable change in capacity. infectious in cells, but became non-infectious after 90, 60, and 30 minute exposure to (56 ° C / 132..8 ° F), (67 ° C / 152.6 ° F), and (75 ° C / 167 ° F), respectively. UV irradiation for 60 minutes on the virus in culture medium resulted in destruction of viral infectivity at an undetectable level.

The way the immune system fights coronavirus and others is by raising the body temperature. These pathogens thrive at a regular body temperature, and fevers work against them. However, the human body will never reach the temperatures detailed in these reports, nor could it survive. Fever management is also critical when treated with COVID-19 and other medical conditions, and you should consult your doctor about the appropriate course of treatment if you have a high fever.

