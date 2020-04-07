New Practice to Prevent Store Overcrowding – Up News Info Detroit

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – There is a new practice to avoid overcrowding in stores.

When one customer leaves, another enters.

“I am usually an impatient person but I know I have to queue. What else have I gone to do? I have to go from one store to another to try to find what I need, "said Willie Perry, a Walmart customer.

You may need to be a little patient during your next stop at a large box store, because what you thought might be a five-minute trip could turn into 20 minutes or more.

At Walmart, associates regulate entry by allowing only up to five people per 1,000 square feet.

The new trend is being implemented by some essential stores in an effort to maintain social distance.

In addition to Walmart and Sam’s Club, Home Depot is also embracing the practice everywhere.

"So what it seems is that we have consolidated the number of entries and exits available. On average, we are limited to no more than 100 customers in the store at a time, but that number varies according to the size and surface of the store,quot; Home Depot spokeswoman Margaret Smith said.

Preventive measures are in place for health and sanitary purposes to help keep both employees and customers safe.

