New leak shows the alleged design of the iPhone 12 Pro: BGR

A new iPhone 12 leak shows off the phone's supposed design, including changes to the notch, rear camera, and home screen.

The iPhone 12 Pro is expected to feature a LiDAR sensor on the back in addition to three normal cameras.

The iPhone home screen will see the most significant design change in years, with iOS 14 supposedly supporting home screen widgets for the first time.

The coronavirus pandemic could affect the launch schedule for several products this year, including the iPhone 12. The new flagship series will be unveiled in mid-September, but some fear Apple may not be able to ship in time. It is not necessarily manufacturing issues that could affect the launch of the iPhone 12, as Chinese suppliers have returned to work. According to some reports, the travel restrictions in force in the USA. USA And in several countries they could hinder the development of the iPhone 12. Still, rumors of the iPhone 12 are not lacking. A couple of leaks on Monday revealed some specifications and design details for the iPhone 12 series, which will include four different iPhone models. A new leak now shows the phone's entire design, sparking a feature the iPhone never had.

Posted on Twitter (via 9to5Mac), the new renders match yesterday's image showing only the new iPhone 12 camera system:

YouTuber Jon Prosser said two iPhone 12 phones will have dual-lens cameras on the back, while the other two phones will have triple-lens cameras paired with a LiDAR sensor similar to that of the new iPad Pro.

The iPhone 12 in the new images is either an iPhone 12 Pro or an iPhone 12 Pro Max, given the rear camera setup.

Another notable design detail concerns the notch. Prosser said all four versions of the iPhone 12 will have a smaller notch on the top, and the illustrations support that idea. The notch appears to be significantly smaller than before.

The iPhone 12 should also feature a redesign of the chassis, according to previous rumors. The phone will resemble iPhone 4 and iPhone 5, according to some reports, with straight sides. However, that is not immediately clear from these 2D illustrations.

There is another interesting detail in these images, and that refers to iOS 14. The image above suggests a major redesign of the home screen. In addition to the usual iOS app icons that populate the home screen, you can also spot some unusual blocks. We have larger squares as well as vertical and horizontal rectangular boxes. These may be the widgets that are supposedly reaching the home screen in the future.

The image indicates that users can customize the appearance of the home screens and place them on the page they want. The illustration suggests a side swipe to the left move that reveals the presence of a widget on the second page. Previous rumors said that iOS 14 will come with a redesign of the home screen, which will include widget support.

Apple is expected to present iOS 14 during a WWDC 2020 online-only event in June. Any changes to the home screen will likely be explained in great detail during the show.