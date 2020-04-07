New Jersey woman shot in the head during fight – Caught on IG Live !!

A New Jersey woman was shot in the head while fighting on the streets of Trenton, NJ last Sunday, MTO News confirmed. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Hoffman Avenue.

And the shooting was recorded on tape. Since then it has gone viral, after being viewed more than 10 million times on social media.

Here is a video showing the shooting. Warning contains graphic content

Prosecutors told MTO News that the incident occurred as people gathered on the streets to see two fight. The New Jersey governor has asked citizens not to congregate, as part of a coronavirus quarantine.

While the two women were fighting, one of the women watching the fight was shot in the head. Police believe the unknown gunman or armed woman allegedly shot her opponent in the head or 'opps' for a long time. They suspect that due to the coronavirus, quarantine, this was the shooter's first opportunity to "attack,quot; the opps.

The injured woman was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition.

