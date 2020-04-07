New Jersey woman shot in the head during fight – Caught on IG Live !!

A New Jersey woman was shot in the head while fighting on the streets of Trenton, NJ last Sunday, MTO News confirmed. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Hoffman Avenue.

And the shooting was recorded on tape. Since then it has gone viral, after being viewed more than 10 million times on social media.

Prosecutors told MTO News that the incident occurred as people gathered on the streets to see two fight. The New Jersey governor has asked citizens not to congregate, as part of a coronavirus quarantine.

