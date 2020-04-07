New Google Fit design makes step tracking much more prominent

%MINIFYHTML53e83e323acdc09b250de391d0c4d53575%

Google is rolling out an updated user interface for its Google Fit apps for iOS, Android, and Wear OS that is more focused on tracking steps. The app will now display your step count as one of the two main metrics in the two circles at the top of the app instead of the Move Minutes measurement.

"We recognize that counting steps is a family activity goal and a great starting point for many of our users when they are on the road to staying active," a Google representative said in a blog post about the changes. "Many users track steps on Google Fit and other apps on a daily basis, and it is an important goal for them. We listen carefully to our users and now both Heart Points and step count will be combined as targets in the heart of our application. "

Image: Google

The minutes of movement, which you gain by performing activities that make you move, are not eliminated. Instead, you will still be able to see how many of those you earned under the rings at the top of the app.

The other Heart Points ring, which you can earn by doing activities that raise your heart rate, is still at the top of the app. Google recommends earning at least 150 Heart Points per week to meet the guidelines of the American Heart Association and the World Health Organization, and to help users track their daily progress toward that goal, Google has added a new Progress card to the app and you have updated the Heart Points Tile in the Wear OS app.

Image: Google

Google has also added a new tile to the Wear OS app that makes it easier to start a workout.

Image: Google

Google last released a Google Fit redesign to Android in August 2018 and iOS in 2019. That redesign brought Move Minutes and Heart Points to platforms.