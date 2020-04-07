New Buccaneer uniforms step aside as Tampa Bay rejects opacity creaminess

%MINIFYHTMLfcb635267caaf17034cd37f87b39bc9576%

The new Tampa Bay uniforms are here and they look very familiar.

There's something ironic about the tweet here: "Let us show you the future." That's because the new uniforms are actually just the pre-2015 uniforms with some minor updates. Take a look for yourself:

Here's the thing: While the Tampa Bay uniforms were pretty bad, going back to something as generic and bland as "white numbers with reds,quot; is painful. They are not ugly uniforms, they are generic. There is no identity, there is no signature. There are no signs of a new era, just one that the team has already passed. They even removed some of the outlines from the numbers! There are even Less than before.

In at least the previous Buccaneers' uniforms, the team and Nike tried something different, even if it received mixed reviews.

Just take a look at what Nike has done, or tried to do, with many of the uniform redesigns. Many of them offer fresh new designs to NFL franchise looks. Titans have a sword motif throughout their unit, even if they are slightly over the top. The Jets shoulder strap across the chest is a new image for the franchise and the league.

While there has been a bit of a decline when it comes to Nike NFL redesigns, overall there has been more good than bad. Although some uniforms have been the product of excessive design (2013 Jaguars, 2015 Buccaneers), others have been identified with a unique appearance that presents the signatures of the team or the city in which they play.

After all, new uniforms often signal new times, and that couldn't be truer for Bucs right now. The team abandoned mercurial Jameis Winston this offseason and signed quarterback Tom Brady in an effort to win a 'boat over the next two years. The Bucs have a chance to introduce, at a minimum, a few good years of winning football with Brady in the center along with a solid pool of offensive talent. So why didn't they go for new threads about familiarity is a question in itself.

Nike and the Bucs had a chance to not only get over the controversial uniforms, but to move on. Instead, they're stuck on their side with kits from yesteryear and with something so painfully bland in a world of advanced uniform design and creativity. Even something like the team's old-fashioned signature creamsicle orange, which is loved by a sizable contingent of Bucs fans, wasn't on the cards.

Tradition is absolutely worth something in sports. People are very passionate about it, especially when it comes to uniforms. But there is also a fine line between tradition and stubbornness, and I think we know which side won when it comes to these new uniforms.

