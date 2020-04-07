Netflix and the ViacomCBS Int’l Studios team in the animated series "Sharkdog" – Deadline

Netflix has ordered a new animated children's show, Shark dog, from ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS).

The broadcaster has ordered 20 episodes of the 7-minute show, created by Singaporean creator Jacinth Tan to air in 2021. The show is produced by VIS in association with Singapore-based CGI animation studio One Animation.

It is the first global global animated series from VIS for Netflix.

The show follows 10-year-old Max and his best friend Sharkdog: half shark, half dog, all appetite. Happily unaware of his own strength, stealth, and sharks in general, Sharkdog often leaves a trail of chaos in his wake. But, like all good half dogs, he is Max's best friend and Max is his.

Shark dog It originally came out of Nickelodeon's Global Animated Shorts Program, which is designed to identify and develop original content directed by children's comedy, in 2015. You can see an early look at the previous show and it will be updated for Netflix.

Nickelodeon International subsequently announced in 2017 that it had given the green light to a series of 90-second shorts based on the characters.

It is the latest agreement between a ViacomCBS company and Netflix. Last year, Nickelodeon and Netflix struck a production deal that will produce original animated films and television series based on existing characters from Nickelodeon's library, as well as newly created ones. The next specials under the agreement will be based on The noisy house Y Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The deal builds on a relationship that has brought lively specials Rocko's modern life: static adherence Y Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus to Netflix.

It is the latest third-party order for the ViacomCBS division, which has been stepping up its development and production of ideas for non-ViacomCBS networks. Last month, ViacomCBS's UK production studio got its first order in the United States – a ten-part music documentary series for Reelz called The history of the songs.