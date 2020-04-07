NESN recruits former Bruins to provide social media commentary on classic broadcasts

NESN has lined up a number of former players to take over their broadcasts of the classic Red Sox and Bruins games on Twitter to provide real-time feedback, answer fan questions, and provide on-screen information.

In an attempt to give a new look to previous broadcasts, the New England Sports Network has recruited some former local athletes to provide a new layer of commentary for classic contests.

NESN has already had Shane Victorino tweet via a broadcast of a 2013 World Series game. This week, they will have three ex-Bruins participating in a Twitter acquisition during some classic replays.

Tuesday at 8 p.m.: Michael Ryder is slated to offer his commentary for Game 2 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals against Tampa Bay.

Wednesday at 8 p.m.: Rich Peverley is slated to give his thoughts during the broadcast of Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals against Lightning.

Friday at 8 p.m.: Gregory Campbell is slated to tweet his thoughts during a Game 5 broadcast of that same series from 2011 against Tampa Bay.