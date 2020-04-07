Nene Leakes says she will not break her friendship with Wendy Williams on social media

Like us previously reported, Wendy Williams brought her back with her Show after being away for some time because production stops due to coronavirus. However, Wendy returned to her viewers from home, and was ready to spill all the tea that was happening.

While updating her viewers on everything that was happening, she had to put her friend Nene Leakes in a very quick blast for trying to ambush her and make her appear in RHOA. Wendy detailed her conversation where she said that Nene called her and had it on the speaker while she was combing her hair and makeup with her people.

Nene had let her know she was filming and wanted her on the show, but Wendy didn't feel it.

Wendy said, "I know I make this sound easy, and I know I have my ratchet style, but the fact is, I've worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons on this." It is a complete movie behind the scenes. I am not plummeting to be a complement to a suitcase for some housewives. "

Hours later, Nene took to Instagram to ask questions and answers with her fans, and before starting to answer her questions, she made it clear that she would not answer any questions about Wendy.

“I am not that type of friend, I have never been that type of friend despite what you may think. Any questions I may have, I am addressing to her, I wish she could have done the same, Nene said.

She continued: "I am always loyal, I will always be loyal. I am not a snitch, I never will be, and I am not going to strike up a friendship on social media. It will not benefit me at all, and it will not benefit any friendship."

