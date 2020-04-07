Nene Leakes reacts to Wendy Williams Public Diss: "Public disrespect and private apologies do not mix,quot;

Viewers of Wendy At Home were shocked when Wendy Williams called Nene Leakes for calling her during an Instagram Live session. The Real Housewives of Atlanta has responded to the talk show host who she considered a friend.

Nene has been live on her profile for days interacting with fans. During a Live, he called Wendy for a chat and even told his viewers to tune in to the presenter's show.

Little did Leakes know, Williams thought it was being used for entertainment purposes.

He criticized her on YouTube saying, “ Honestly, this is where the ambush comes in. She said: & # 39; Wendy, look & # 39 ;, she was dressed with hair and makeup and wardrobe with all her people, she said: & # 39; We are filming and I want you to make it be on the speaker. "I said: "NeNe, I did it for you once. "Do you remember my appearance? Once! & # 39;

He even went so far as to say that being at Housewives is "slumming,quot;.

The clip went viral and was picked up by many blogs.

The Glee student returned to social media to tell her fans that she will be asking other questions and answers, but she made sure to say that she would not answer any questions about Wendy.

She also said that analyzing things on social media will not benefit her at all and wishes Wendy had come to her instead of criticizing her on the public platform.

Nene ended her comment by saying that she is a loyal friend and that she will not argue publicly with anyone unless she is paid to do so.

Shortly thereafter, it appears that the media expert may have attempted to contact her because Nene posted a message on her Instagram saying, "Lack of public respect and private apologies do not mix."

Ad

He ended up promoting his new single slated for release on April 12.



Post views:

3