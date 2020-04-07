NeNe Leakes fans say she doesn't need condescending friends after Wendy Williams episode

You may have already learned that Wendy Williams seemed to be really upset after RHOA's NeNe Leakes wanted her at RHOA. Wendy recently revealed that NeNe allegedly "ambushed,quot; her about joining the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta! Well this was a surprise to some of the fans of the show.

Wendy was enraged by the whole affair, and told her followers that everything quickly became really uncomfortable for her, as he surprised her with the Bravo cameras.

Apparently, Wendy ended up hanging on NeNe, and the RHOA star could have had another reaction on her social media account after this disturbing episode.

NeNe captioned her post "No thanks … but still check out www.colormanewigs.com www.ladiesofsuccessmiami.com download my new single HUNNI on iTunes on April 12."

A follower said: ‘That part. You did absolutely nothing wrong and even positively highlighted the fact that we should tune into his show on YouTube! No need for patronizing friends. #TheQueen #TheThreat #Heavyweight #NeNeMayweather ".

One commenter posted this: ‘I always say that apology must be as strong as disrespect. Tf, "and someone else said," Say it a little louder to the people in the back. "

Someone else said: ‘Say it again. You always see who your true friends are boo💅🏾 @neneleakes You never put your personal friendship business on social media, this is how you know what is real and what is not ’

A follower posted this message: "And that's true. The apology must be as strong as the disrespect. PERIOD," and one commenter wrote, "But weren't you disrespectful to Kenya in public and offered an olive branch. In private? "

Another person said, "Look, I don't want any friends like this because you just said that you're not that type of friend to target her online just to keep you rolling subs …"

What do you think about this new dramatic episode between Wendy and NeNe?



