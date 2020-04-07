NeNe Leakes breaks his silence on Wendy Williams & # 39; Diss Over FaceTime & # 39; Ambush & # 39;

BET

In a new episode of her self-titled talk show, Wendy calls the star of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; for trying to talk to her in real time for a conversation on the latter's Instagram Live on Friday night.

NeNe leaks Y Wendy Williams seems to have a fall. In the Monday April 6 episode of the Hot Topics segment of her eponymous talk show, Wendy called her friend for trying to make her FaceTime to chat on the latter's Instagram Live on Friday, April 3 at night.

"You know I don't have a face or time for FaceTime, period," Williams explained. "If I don't do it for my own parents on the show, why would I do it for someone there? I like NeNe, but she's still a person there!"

Williams revealed that he was watching the news before bed when "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The star called her." Honestly, this is where the ambush comes in. She said: & # 39; Wendy, look & # 39 ;, she was dressed in hair, makeup and costumes with all her people. She said: We're filming and I want you to do it. be on the speaker. I said, 'NeNe, I did it for you once.' Do you remember my appearance? Once!"

Wendy continued to emphasize that she was not interested in being exhibited that way and continued: "I made it very clear, I am not a housewife. Sorry, my career is a little … different … than being a housewife. I do not do it". you don't need that kind of attention. "

"Like, I know I make this look easy and I know I have my ratchet style, but the fact is, I worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons," added Williams. "It's a complete behind-the-scenes movie. I'm not in the dump for being a complement to a housewife's suitcase. And yes, for me, that's a dump. Where I am."

NeNe later broke her silence on the subject on her Instagram Live. "I love asking questions and answers with you, but if you are going to ask me something about Wendy, please refrain from doing it. I will not answer any questions about Wendy. I will not answer any questions, once again, about Wendy. And for the third time, I won't answer any questions about Wendy, "he said.

"I'm not that kind of friend," she continued. "I've never been that kind of friend despite what you may think. Any questions I have, I address them to her. I wish she would have done the same … I'm not a snitch and never will be one."

Despite the tension, NeNe shared that she would not "break the friendship on social media. It will not benefit me at all. And it will not benefit any friendship I have." She joked that "the only friendship I'm fighting for on social media is the one I get paid to fight on social media with a check behind. So there's no check here, so there's no need for me to discuss it. "

NeNe also shared a last message on his account. He posted a photo with a sentence that read: "Lack of public respect and private apologies don't mix."