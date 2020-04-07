Home Entertainment Nene Leakes and RHOA's Kim Zolciak are best friends again

Nene Leakes and RHOA's Kim Zolciak are best friends again

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes and former best friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann are friends again, and they hopped on Instagram Live together to share how it all happened.

My husband was sick with cancer and I felt that life is too short for me. Kim's son had an accident and I felt like we should move on, "said Kim.

"I think between [my son] being bitten by the dog and [his husband's situation] all happening at the same time, life is too short. It just reminds you that your life can change in one case," Kim continued. "It's not worth holding on to that kind of anger or irritation or whatever."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©