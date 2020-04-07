NBA YoungBoy & # 39; Manipulating & # 39; Iyanna Mayweather

Instagram

According to a source, Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s daughter is now experiencing the same thing as one of her ex-girlfriends, who she claims was detained against her will.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke again and Iyanna Mayweather seem tense as ever after their latest arrest. However, according to rumors, that might not be the case, as a source now claims that the rapper is manipulating the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Gossip of the City got a video of YB's ex explaining what happened during their relationship, claiming that Iyanna is experiencing the same thing right now. In the video itself, the ex-girlfriend claimed that she often saw him with other girls on camera when she was with him. But when she confronted him about it, YB rejected it and said, "So you want to fight me or something … what do you want to do about it?"

Instead, YB instigated his then girlfriend to fight his side girl if she was so upset. The girl later claimed that he did nothing to stop them because "he thought the shit was funny." In another part of the video, the ex-girlfriend hinted that YB was manipulating her so that she did not go home and that she was being held against her will.

In addition to the video, Gossip of the City also claimed that YB had the girl in the video, Iyanna, and another girl in the same room and told them that he would marry Iyanna. However, none of these rumors has been confirmed so far.

Iyanna was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly stabbed one of her baby moms, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs, during a confrontation at her home in Houston, Texas. The victim suffered non-fatal injuries and underwent surgery. Meanwhile, Iyanna was released after posting a $ 30,000 bonus.

He is now ordered to remain at least 1,000 feet away from LaPattra Jacobs at all times and if he violates the order, he could face additional jail time. The judge also ordered that Iyanna not be allowed to possess weapons and that she be prohibited from drinking alcohol or drugs.