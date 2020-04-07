NBA Mom YoungBoy has a strong message for anyone who comes for her son: "If you're going to see him, you'd better let all the moms give up."

Wow chili! Following his fight with the currently imprisoned Kodak Black, NBA YoungBoy has now found a new ally on his side, and it turns out to be his mother. Sherhonda Gaulden recently took to social media with a message full of curses for anyone who dares come for her son.

To start from the beginning, as we previously reported, Kodak Black was inserted into the NBA-surrounding drama YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather, resulting in Yaya stabbing one of YoungBoy's baby moms after he caught her at home. when I arrive.

Kodak claimed YoungBoy was a snitch for failing to protect Yaya from the police after the incident, and their war of words continued. Kodak said the NBA YoungBoy wanted to be like him, and YoungBoy in turn released several threats in his direction.

Well now YoungBoy's mother Sherhonda Gaulden has officially entered the chat with a strong message:

"Don't talk about my son because, guess what, that's a man ** grown up there. And I promise you I don't want my son running after anyone, looking for anyone, or anything like that. I don't want my son not do none of that. But I say this to any mother body. If you go to him and if you go to him, I'd better let every motherfucker out. "

While he didn't mention names in the short video, we're pretty sure he's targeting Kodak.

