NBA Draft 2020: New Training Rules Crush Sleeper Potential For Unannounced Prospects

UCLA junior Chris Smith announced Tuesday that he would enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

A former three-star prospect Smith is currently projected as a second-round pick at best. However, under normal circumstances, he could use the coming months as a way to increase his draft stock and demonstrate that his 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game from the wing in his last year with the Bruins were backed by an underlying physicist. traits previously ignored by NBA scouts.

Like other relatively unannounced prospects on the same ship, you won't have that chance.

NBA teams have been told they cannot conduct in-person training with prospects or request exercise videos filmed outside of the team environment after March 11, according to ESPN, meaning players like Smith have little means to impress organizations that want to control them. The new rules are the result of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Developments are likely to undermine franchise rebuilding as well, preventing them from maximizing top picks with all the information they often have available.

Each season, pre-draft workouts drive at least a couple of players to climb draft boards to places they were never projected to reach. Sometimes these are real diamonds in the rough – think Paul Paul or Devin Booker. Sometimes they are role players who get a good boost in the back of the lottery; Think of Cameron Johnson's recent No. 11 overall pick for the Suns, prompting Coby White to offer his famous reaction at the "Wow bro,quot; press conference. Occasionally they're busts, think about Darko Milicic, whose draft preparation once convinced the Pistons to move on to Carmelo Anthony.

Regardless, it's a particular shame for players in the first round bubble or at risk of not being drafted at all. These prospects must now hope that their college game tapes will speak to teams in a way that they did not in the past.

The NBA Draft 2020 is still over two months away, currently slated for June 25.