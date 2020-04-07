NBA changing the pre-draft process for training and interviews

The NBA has told teams that they cannot conduct or attend any training with draft-eligible players during the league's coronavirus hiatus, a major change from typical procedures.

Teams are also prohibited from "watching, soliciting, or sharing any video (live or recorded) of a draft-eligible player or a potential early-entry player participating in training,quot; during league closure. The NBA informed the teams of the rule changes Monday in a memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

The teams will be able to conduct interviews by phone or video, although they will have a limit of a total of four hours with any perspective project. They can also send questionnaires to players before any interview.

"Given the unique challenges associated with the current coronavirus situation, it is clear that teams will not have the same exploration opportunities that are normally available beforehand," the league told the teams in the memo.

For now, the NBA draft is still scheduled for June 25. The league closed on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Monday night that he does not believe the league will. to be able to make any decisions about the future of the season until sometime in May at the earliest.

The training ban applies to those who would have been housed by teams, agents, or other representatives. The NBA said the decision was made "in accordance with government guidelines and the advice of health experts regarding how to promote individual and public health while minimizing the spread of the coronavirus."

Teams and their staff can view images of any draft-eligible players or potential early-entry players participating in games or practices that took place before the league hiatus began.

So far, the league has not changed the dates or format of the NBA Draft Combine or the G League Elite Camp, both scheduled for mid-May.