National Grid workers live voluntarily on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic

For some National Grid workers, the COVID-19 pandemic does not mean working from home.

It means living on the job.

In an undisclosed location in central Massachusetts, the company's electricity and gas employees work 24 hours a day to make sure its systems remain operational during difficult times.

They are among some 200 employees in New England and New York who volunteered to kidnap themselves in centers like the one in the state of Bahia, where the first wave of workers has eaten, slept, socialized and continues to beat and beat. since March 23, according to Phil Lavallee, director of the New England broadcast control center.

They will remain there until April 24, when a second wave will enter to do the same during the 30-day rotation cycle.

"It has been a logistical challenge, to say the least, to turn a normal corporate office building into a hotel, motel, food service, whatever it's called," Lavallee told Boston.com by phone Monday.

Public service workers are, in fact, essential employees in the community. They are among the select industries that are needed on-site every day, as thousands of other employees across Massachusetts have transitioned to a work and personal life, confined to the comforts of home.

But for those National Grid workers who are now kidnapped, the job goes beyond obligation, according to Lavallee, who says the company was fortunate that so many volunteered for the cause, supporting clients including hospitals, providers of medical equipment and emergencies. services.

"They understood what the impact of not having power for our citizens and our clients could mean and they wanted to be part of that solution," he said.

"Everyone knows how important their job is," added Patrick Buckley, manager of gas control.

At the control center, Lavallee's electrical guidance team is responsible for ensuring that the transmission lines are fully operational and managing the changing demands of the system.

On the side of the company's gas business, workers monitor pressure and flow, according to Buckley.

Although April, warm enough for people to turn down the heat and still cool enough to be without the air conditioning for a few more months, is routinely a low point in energy demand, both Lavallee and Buckley say they have seen drop use amid the coronavirus drop.

Schools and offices are now unoccupied, they say the already low demand has decreased a bit more, they say.

"The workload has (definitely) been reduced a bit and the more likely it is to continue to do so the longer it continues … We just take it day by day," Lavallee said.

Trailers at the National Grid Control Center. —Courtesy of National Grid

At the control center site, National Grid has brought bunk trailers and laundry services for employees, he said. There are also basketball courts, a gym, a corn hole, and yes, even trivia nights.

According to Lavallee, some people take time to jog while off the clock, who said that even after the weeks have passed, morale is still high.

"We are trying to do our best," he said.

But of course there are challenges. For many, the change in working life also means a change in family life.

The face-to-face sessions have helped many to stay in touch, Lavallee said.

"I think the technology has been really amazing," he said.

Employees scheduled to take the next cycle later this month have had to quarantine their homes, according to Lavallee.

Meanwhile, at the control center, those on the clock have daily medical exams, he said.

Lavallee sees this third week as a bit of an irregular week as workers get a little closer to the end of their scheduled rotation.

But they are still committed.

"We are doing our job," Buckley said. "We are happy to be here working. (We will) stay focused and get the job done."