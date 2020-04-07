NASA's Perseverance rover got sweet new wheels – BGR

NASA's Perseverance rover got some beautiful new wheels.

The wheels are different from those of the Curiosity rover and will play a key role in ensuring that the robot can traverse the Martian landscape with ease.

The world could be in the midst of a health crisis right now, but that doesn't stop NASA from moving ahead at full speed with its 2020 Mars plans. In the latest example of the space agency's campaign to make the mission happen Even in the face of incredible adversity, NASA showed new images of the rover's newly installed wheels, and what they look like.

The wheels were installed at Kennedy Space Center and are just the newest components in the incredibly long assembly process. The rover is essentially "done,quot; as its various parts are ready to go, but putting it all together and preparing it to shoot into space is a time-consuming process.

As NASA explains in a new blog post, the rover's previous test drive was done on spare wheels that weren't actually meant to be used during the actual mission. That's fine because that means the "flight wheels,quot; are brand new and ready for your journey. NASA included many beautiful photos of the rover's new feet.

"Machined from a flight-grade block of aluminum and equipped with titanium spokes, each wheel is slightly larger in diameter and narrower than the Curiosity, with skins that are almost a millimeter thicker," explains NASA. "They also feature new treads, or pants: instead of Curiosity's 24 chevron treads there are 48 smoothly curved treads. Extensive testing at Mars Yard at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which he built Rovering and managing operations has shown that these bands better withstand the pressure of sharp rocks and grip as well as or better than Curiosity when driving on sand. "

This may be obvious, but the rover's wheels are one of its most important components. Wheel wear can be severe given the Red Planet's unforgiving environment, and wheel failure could end the mission much sooner than NASA would prefer.

Curiosity's wheels have gradually deteriorated over time, and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has closely followed their condition over the years. They're still holding out, which is great, but trying a new design on Mars means a few additional question marks.

The Mars 2020 mission with the Perseverance rover is slated to launch in July. That date remains in place despite some drastic measures taken by NASA in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and the agency seems confident that it will be able to make it happen. If for any reason the mission has to be delayed, the delay would mean delaying the mission until 2022, which is when the following window would open for a mission to Mars.

Image Source: NASA / JPL-Caltech