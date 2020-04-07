Naomi Campbell plays dressing up wearing Elizabeth Taylor's clothes during the COVID-19 lockdown

WENN

Naomi Campbell You are making the most of your lock by modeling the items you purchased in a Elizabeth Taylor auction.

The fashion icon admits that she doesn't actually dress in isolation, and that she's mostly lounging around the house in "T-shirts, sweatshirts, Adidas, and workout clothes," but at night she conjures up her favorite style queen. .

"I wear kaftans," Naomi tells InStyle. "I have some really cool ones. I got some that I bought at Elizabeth Taylor's auctions, so I have some of hers. I have one from the Middle East. I have some beautiful ones from Africa."

"I can dress up for something here and there … but I'm relaxed. I'm not counting days."