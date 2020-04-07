Music producer Hal Willner passed away after allegedly displaying symptoms of COVID-19

%MINIFYHTMLb0c06066bbcbdfa34f73c09af5a4a9ef75%

The producer, who died at the age of 64, was responsible for the music for the sketches of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; and produced or co-produced albums by Lou Reed and Marianne Faithfull.

Lou Reed Y Marianne Faithfull Producer Hal Willner died at 64.

The Pennsylvania native passed away on Monday, April 6, with unconfirmed reports suggesting he suffered from symptoms consistent with the coronavirus in the days leading up to his death.

He made his mark as a producer in 1980, with an album of jazz versions with blond singer Debbie Harry Y Wynton Marsalis, and went on to produce projects honoring Charles Mingus, Thelonious monk, and music from Disney movies, recruiting stars like Keith Richards Y Bite.

One of his final productions was a tribute album to Marc Bolan Y Tyrant saurian Rex, which presented Ke $ ha, Lucinda WilliamsY Joan Jett.