Momma Dee puts Bambi's mother in an obituary while prolonging her meat

Momma Dee is definitely competing to remain one of the smallest cast members in "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta,quot;.

During the Monday night episode, Scrappy and Bambi reunited their mothers to finish off their meat, however Momma Dee appeared dressed for a funeral, and the funeral was for Bambi's mother, Cece. She came fully prepared with an obituary and everything.

Momma dee explained that she wanted Cece's spirit to die.

In her confessional, Bambi expressed how upset she was about Momma Dee's actions. "I can't believe Mama Dee's mind has become so evil, creating an obituary for my mother who has just had a cancer situation." That's so unpleasant, and at this point, I'm not even worried about saving their relationship, I'm more concerned with where me and mom Dee will go from here. "

However, Momma Dee didn't seem to have any remorse for her actions and shared the obituary with her followers on Instagram.

In the post, she said, "The sunrise sunset. Celebration of life for Cece. Order of service, observations, rest well giraffe,quot;.

Roommates, do you think Mommy Dee took it too far?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94