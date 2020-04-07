Moment lens compatible camera phone cases are half off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved devices get the Verge Deals seal of approval, so if you're looking for a deal for your next device or gift from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more, this is it the place to be.

Moment, the maker of lens compatible phone cases that can help you improve your mobile photography game, is hosting a sale. Most of its cases are only $ 20, and if you want four for some reason it's $ 40. It offers covers for all the major iconic models on both sides of the iOS and Android aisle. This includes the iPhone (which dates back to iPhone 6), as well as Android phones from Samsung's Galaxy S series, Google's Pixel and the OnePlus line of devices.

The selection of cases varies depending on the phone you have. Typically, the most popular phones have a larger batch of cases available. For example, the iPhone 11 has the standard Moment case with an available wood pattern, along with a slim case and a biodegradable option. Each costs $ 20. Older iPhones, such as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 (along with their larger counterparts) can fit into a $ 20 battery case that has a hardware shutter button along the side. . The Pixel 4, on the other hand, only has the standard Moment wooden design case available for the asking price.

Image: Moment

The main driver for picking up one of these cases is also getting one of the Moment lenses that you can easily attach to it. They don't discount much, but given the price cut in the case, you'll save a decent amount of money entirely. You can pick up a two-lens pack (ranging from macro, wide-angle, fisheye, and telephoto) for your new case for around $ 200. If you shoot primarily with your phone, it might not be a bad thing to consider this option. It's worth noting that Moment has completed development of its Pro Camera app for Android, though it will continue to work as it is.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Google Nest's Wifi Mesh Router generally costs $ 170 per unit, but Woot offers a big discount on a three-pack. It costs $ 315, which is almost $ 100 cheaper than package costs at other retailers, and this deal equates to each router costing you just over $ 100. If you have plenty of room to cover your home with Wi-Fi signal -Fi, it's worth checking out.