MLB in Arizona? League wants to start its season in May, and the plan is just crazy

Major League Baseball Players: Like Us.

In a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB and MLBPA really miss baseball and hope to start the season in May, though June may be the most likely time.

The Field: All 30 MLB teams will play the entire season in Arizona, at baseball stadiums in the greater Phoenix area. At the time of this publication, Arizona had just over 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, one of the least affected areas in the country.

The plan has reportedly been discussed in the past two weeks, and it appears MLB is trying to get something on the field while also keeping fans safe. That said, the league shouldn't force something on the field just for the sake of pulling out a product. Health and life are at stake, after all.

In any case, this news comes a few days after a rather clandestine phone call between President Donald Trump and the commissioners of the country's main sports leagues; The call reportedly urged the bosses of their respective sports to continue fighting to bring their sports to the field. MLB, it seems, wants to be the first professional sports league back, and its plan is … something special.

Of course, there are many obstacles to overcome. Often "crazy enough to work,quot; turns out to be crazy, and it's a concept that only works in "Fast and Furious,quot; movies. There are no Crowns here, folks. Coronavirus only.

With that said, MLB came up with a plan that only Dominic Toretto and his gang of misfits could execute. Here's what you need to know and why it's crazy:

Supposedly supported by health officials

Passan repeatedly mentions that the plan takes steps to ensure that certain guidelines implemented by health officials are followed, and even has the support of federal officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the precautions:

Team officials and essential personnel would be "kidnapped,quot; in local hospitals, and the only travel allowed would be between the ballpark and hotels, according to CDC's guidelines for self-isolation and social distancing.

The referee would stand 6 feet behind the receiver, practicing social distancing guidelines (no, actually). Due to this, an electronic attack zone would be implemented.

Players would sit separately in the stands instead of on the bench between them.

One of the main obstacles to trying to end the season in May is the availability of evidence of a rapidly changing coronavirus, Passan notes in his report. That test method is expected to arrive in early May, meaning a June start date is a more likely option.

While managing the pandemic in the country has been questionable at times (being generous), if the MLB plan gets the go-ahead from respected health officials, there is no apparent harm in trying to lure boys into the field. .

MLB is trying to be proactive

Among the major sports, none have possibly been affected by the coronavirus pandemic more than baseball. The start of the season has been delayed indefinitely without any guarantee that the games will be played this season, even with this contingency plan.

But here's the thing: After a late start in their response to the pandemic, MLB officials are trying to bring the sport back to the people, which isn't necessarily a problem. bad thing. It’s just crazy. Keeping emergency plans in your pocket is smart, after all, and if there is an opportunity to play even slim, they will do their best. As long as you are within the limits of staying healthy and smart.

They are also doing their part to try to make the product more attractive to the audience. Microphone players on the field are reportedly an option and would give fans a bigger peek behind the curtain.

Life and health are obviously significantly more important than watching one guy hit a ball and another guy throw one. But if MLB is taking every conceivable step to try to put the product on the field while staying within certain guidelines and keeping its players safe, then perhaps it is not the worst idea in the world

What does this mean for MiLB?

The question is self explanatory. What will this mean for MiLB players? Will MLB teams have unlimited access to their farming systems? If the players are sent, where will they go?

The obvious answer is that the lists would probably have to be expanded to achieve a viable product in the field, especially if the doubleheads are on the table as Passan mentioned in the report. While a specific number of games were not mentioned, if MLB wants to go ahead and play as many games as possible, it only makes sense to keep a lot of players.

Is that the number 30 players? Or maybe 35 players with 28 assets on any given day?

But the MiLB teams are not playing, and it is unknown when (if at all) they will play this season. While the two operate independently of each other, the teams will still have to dive into their farming systems in some way.

It is crazy. That's.

There are many logistical flaws in this plan. Much. A third time, to emphasize: Much. Even an optimist would call this plan crazy.

Trying to get a product out of the professional league while navigating a pandemic is a very dangerous game, and the MLB plan sounds crazy. Kidnapping of athletes in hotels? Staying away from home for more than four months? Even with limited travel, with the ease with which the coronavirus is transmitted from person to person, there is no single guarantee that someone will not receive it from the pizza delivery person or hotel receptionist.

While some of the mental images of the plan are comical: the home plate umpire standing 6 feet behind the catcher (when they can no longer see the strike zone correctly), teammates celebrating with aerial collisions and elbow shots, that humor will just go so far.

There are also the obvious logistical questions: What about hotels? Temporary accommodation? Extended lists? Service time? What will the schedule look like? There are many obstacles to overcome to implement this plan, and that's only the beginning. It's all the things MLB is supposed to be talking about right now, but that doesn't make the plan seem any less easy.

Even though players are on the road most of the time during a normal baseball season (including spring training), asking players to stay away from families for a third of the year is a tough question. What about players with young children? Are spouses okay with a guy who's away from home that long?

Obviously, this all depends on whether the MLBPA agrees with the plan and, Passan reports, they have discussed it in the past few weeks. It is a plan that goes crazy when you cut it down. And if it is followed, it will be the material of sports miracles.