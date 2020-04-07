Missing March Madness: Dayton Voted Champions of the NCAA 2020 Tournament Poll

In real, real basketball, played on a 94-foot court, with two 10-foot-tall tires directly across from each other, the Dayton basketball team has never won a national championship.

The Flyers approached in 1967, reaching the NCAA tournament title before becoming yet another notch on the UCLA dynasty belt. But in our world of bizarre coronavirus today, the Dayton brochures are Champions Knocked down five teams in Sporting News' "Missing March Madness,quot; poll, the closest we can get to reality in 2020, to reach the title. There, they overturned the mighty Kansas Jayhawks in the championship.

The outcome of this contest, as with all of our "MMM,quot; games, was determined by you, the fans, in Twitter polls posted on the Sporting News main account. Here is the last one.

This would have been a great basketball game.

For tight efficiency, Kansas had the No. 8 offense and No. 2 defense in the nation in 2019-20. Dayton registered with offense No. 2 – the Flyers eliminated top offense, Gonzaga, in our Final Four matchup – and defense No. 38.

Kansas is a team with no impressive flaws, and would have taken the utmost effort to exploit any small weakness. Dayton is a team, led by SN Coach of the Year, Anthony Grant, with a brilliant offensive balance and amazing execution in every game. Flyers are the type of team that could have lived up to the circumstances.

Remember the Flyers game against Davidson on February 28? Dayton made 27 of his 28 shots from inside the 2-point arc against the Wildcats. Destroying a Bob McKillop defense like that is unheard of, but these Flyers understand the value of smart shots and smarter passes, and that knowledge would have played against the Jayhawks.

And even though Kansas was clearly the No. 1 team in almost every poll and metric and had won 16 in a row to finish the regular season, it's not as if these Jayhawks were crushing teams along the way. They won their last three games on the road by three, four and four points, respectively. They beat Texas Tech, a team that barely sneaked into the tournament at our last field of 68, twice this year, but only by three and four points, respectively.

This is a Kansas team that was very good at closing wins. But it was also a Kansas team that allowed many teams to stay at a deep attack distance in the second half of the games. That's a troubling trend in the NCAA Tournament.

And it looks like you felt Dayton, the first "Missing March Madness,quot; champion, and hopefully the last, was the team that took advantage of that.