Minnesota coronavirus: state approves subsidies for needy veterans – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In this time of uncertainty, Governor Tim Walz says he is committed to helping veterans affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Aiming to end veterans' suicide and indigence rates in mind, the state approved $ 6 million in funds to help with financial difficulties.

"We thought the best way to prevent setbacks in those areas was to help some veterans who were being financially affected by this crisis," said MDVA Deputy Commissioner Brad Lindsay.

Veterans who lost or cannot go to work are eligible for the $ 1,000 one-time COVID-19 disaster aid grant. The amount applies to veterans with spouses who are in a similar position with their jobs.

"We believe that many of the veterans who are going to need assistance during this time are the ones who traditionally don't ask for help because they are working every day or going to school and passing by and they don't always need us," Lindsay said.

Veterans can apply online or contact their county Veterans Service Officer for help.

"Our grocery bill each week typically ranges from $ 300 to $ 400 per week," said Nate Estrem, an Army veteran with four children.

Estrem served in Iraq as a lawmaker from 2003 to 2004. His wife lost her job in the service industry, forcing him to seek help.

"Fortunately I have not lost my source of income, but with my wife losing her source of income, when you are a double-income family it definitely makes a difference," Estrem said.

The one-time grant of $ 1,000 is not the only aid for veterans.

COVID-19 Special Needs Grants offer veterans up to $ 3,000 in aid to pay off a mortgage, rent or auto loan.

A closing date for COVID-19 disaster relief funds has not been determined.

The state also has other disaster and temporary disability programs for veterans and people in need.