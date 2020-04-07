Minnesota coronavirus: St. Paul nurse recovers after COVID-19 diagnosis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A St. Paul nurse hopes the youngsters take the COVID-19 virus seriously.

Mackenzie Hedge, 23, was diagnosed with COVID-19 after she tested positive last month.

She says she had a fever that started on March 22 that lasted almost two weeks, as well as shortness of breath, but not a cough or sore throat.

Hedge also experienced a loss of his sense of smell.

Hedge had only been to work and the supermarket, but he never treated a confirmed patient with the disease where he works at United Hospital in St. Paul.

Hedge, who has no health complications, says he hopes his story will remind people that the disease can affect all ages.

"I am relatively healthy and active and can be anywhere," said Hedge. "Anyone can wear it and have no symptoms."

Hedge never went to the hospital. Her two roommates, who have not had any symptoms, are still isolated as a precaution.

Hedge recovered and received approval from the Minnesota Department of Health to return to work later this week.