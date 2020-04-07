Minnesota Coronavirus: Minnesota Wild to Host American Red Cross Blood Campaign at Xcel Energy Center – Up News Info

The Minnesota Wild will host an American Red Cross blood donation campaign at the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday, April 15, 10 a.m. at 4 p.m., according to an announcement Monday.

As the country fights the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), a reliable blood supply is essential. However, many blood impulses have recently been canceled due to the pandemic.

Donors will now have an opportunity to help out next Wednesday in St. Paul.

To keep the event safe, staff will monitor the temperatures of all visitors, distribute hand sanitizer, social distancing, disinfect surfaces, wear gloves and masks, and use sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub, according to organizers.

For their blood donation, each donor will receive an autographed canvas from Mikko Koivu, an autographed canvas from Zach Parise, a $ 20 Hockey Lodge gift card, a personalized glass of Minnesota Wild and Michelob Golden Light beer, and some snacks and sodas from Jack Link & # 39; s and Coca- Salary Readjustment.

All blood types are required, but an appointment is required to participate. And the registration is now closed.

There are also four blood units planned at the Mall of America in April. Click here to read more about the MOA aid plan.