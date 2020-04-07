Minnesota coronavirus: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addresses city employees on COVID-19 Economic Impact Plan – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey emailed city employees Tuesday about the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Frey started her message by thanking Minneapolis employees for working hard for the past two weeks during the pandemic.

"I was really inspired by how each of you has stepped forward," Frey said.

He says that as the COVID-19 crisis progresses, the city is gaining a better understanding of the emerging economic challenges.

Two weeks ago, Finance & Property Services (FPS) staff gave an update to the City Council's Ways and Means Committee, which projected a possible loss of revenue across all City funds in the $ 10 to $ 100 million this year, "Frey said. said. "We now estimate that revenue losses will be between $ 100 million and $ 200 million by 2020."

He says the negative impact on our local and national economy will be felt long after our public life returns to normal. But he says that "budget deficits for 2020 and 2021, however, are not a fact."

Frey believes that if the city takes swift and decisive action, they can weather this storm.

"Any dollar we don't spend today directly affects our ability to mitigate staff cuts later this year and into the future," Frey said.

He says that the public health response to COVID-19 requires that we take aggressive steps to flatten the public health curve by effectively implementing social distancing, ensuring that our healthcare system is prepared to respond. And Frey says he believes the same logic applies regarding the city's financial response to the outbreak.

The Mayor has directed Minneapolis staff to evaluate, negotiate, and implement some cost containment measures that he believes will help keep hundreds of employees employed for as long as possible, including hiring freezes, salary freezes, discretionary expense freezes. and delay large purchases.

"I can commit to all of you that I will do my best to preserve our workforce during this crisis, and I will need your help," Frey said.

The mayor says the elections the city is making today may not be easy, but doing so are putting everyone in the best position to serve Minneapolis in the future.